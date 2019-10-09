{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man pleaded Tuesday guilty to a felony charge for throwing fluids from a toilet at an officer at Saratoga County Jail.

Elijah R. Tripp, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee, a felony, for an Aug. 2 incident at Saratoga County Jail.

He was arrested after he hit an officer with fluids he scooped from a toilet in the jail.

Tripp was in jail on charges related to the possession of a stolen car, and is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing Dec. 3. He faces up to 4 years in state prison.

