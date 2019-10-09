BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man pleaded Tuesday guilty to a felony charge for throwing fluids from a toilet at an officer at Saratoga County Jail.
Elijah R. Tripp, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee, a felony, for an Aug. 2 incident at Saratoga County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was arrested after he hit an officer with fluids he scooped from a toilet in the jail.
Tripp was in jail on charges related to the possession of a stolen car, and is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing Dec. 3. He faces up to 4 years in state prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.