BALLSTON SPA -- A man from Greenfield pleaded guilty Friday in Saratoga County Court for driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.

Tanner M. Hatch, 35, of Park Avenue, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony, for an arrest last Aug. 2 by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in Greenfield.

Hatch is free pending sentencing Feb. 11 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy. The charge is punishable by up to 4 years in state prison.

