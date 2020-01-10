Man accused of threatening to bomb Glens Falls factory

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested Friday after he allegedly made numerous threats to bomb a Glens Falls medical device plant after the company declined to hire him, according to police.
Jesse Bedell, 31, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, after an investigation by Glens Falls Police into threats that were phoned in to Medline Industries corporate offices earlier Friday.
The company has a plant in Glens Falls Technical Park that it purchased last year from Namic, authorities said.
Police said there was no indication he planned to follow through on the threats. But the plant was evacuated Friday afternoon, and a State Police bomb detection team with search dogs was brought in at the company's request to check the building.
The search was ongoing as of late Friday afternoon, but there was nothing suspicious initially located.
Glens Falls Police Deputy Police Chief Joe Boisclair said the caller threatened to blow up the building and set fires.
Police were able to track the calls to Bedell, who admitted he was responsible for them, Boisclair said. He was upset that he had been turned down for a job with the company.
Bedell was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Some threat cases are no longer eligible for bail under state bail reform laws, but making a terroristic threat as charged against Bedell is a bail-eligible offense. (corrected).
The charge is punishable by up to 4 years in state prison.
A woman who answered the phone at the company's office Friday afternoon said no one had any comment on the incident.
Glens Falls Police Officer James Fiorini made the arrest.
The plant produces "fluid management products" and is the same one where a man repairing a piece of equipment died in an industrial accident in October.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com