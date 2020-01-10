Man accused of threatening to bomb Glens Falls factory

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested Friday after he allegedly made numerous threats to bomb a Glens Falls medical device plant after the company declined to hire him, according to police.

Jesse Bedell, 31, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, after an investigation by Glens Falls Police into threats that were phoned in to Medline Industries corporate offices earlier Friday.

The company has a plant in Glens Falls Technical Park that it purchased last year from Namic, authorities said.

Police said there was no indication he planned to follow through on the threats. But the plant was evacuated Friday afternoon, and a State Police bomb detection team with search dogs was brought in at the company's request to check the building.

The search was ongoing as of late Friday afternoon, but there was nothing suspicious initially located.

Glens Falls Police Deputy Police Chief Joe Boisclair said the caller threatened to blow up the building and set fires.

Police were able to track the calls to Bedell, who admitted he was responsible for them, Boisclair said. He was upset that he had been turned down for a job with the company.