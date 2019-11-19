WILTON — An employee of the Target distribution center in Wilton was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said.
Brendan J. Darmetko, 27, of Cohoes, was charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny after an investigation into the theft of electronics, according to State Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Darmetko allegedly stole two iPhones and a HP Chromebook valued at over $2,500, officials said.
He was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.