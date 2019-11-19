{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — An employee of the Target distribution center in Wilton was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said.

Brendan J. Darmetko, 27, of Cohoes, was charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny after an investigation into the theft of electronics, according to State Police.

Darmetko allegedly stole two iPhones and a HP Chromebook valued at over $2,500, officials said.

He was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

