QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was charged with felony criminal mischief this week for allegedly vandalizing a vehicle in a parking lot earlier this year, police records show.

Elijah R. Tripp, 27, was arrested in connection with a May complaint of damage to a vehicle on Burke Drive, according to State Police. Four tires and a windshield were damaged, which led to a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

Tripp was arrested in Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on charges he possessed a stolen car and threw bodily fluids at jail staff. He pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee, a felony.

He was returned to Saratoga County Jail after arraignment.

