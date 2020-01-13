Man accused of shooting into house, killing dog, testifies he was attacked

Gilligan said Marcantonio, a friend of his son's, had been drinking and acting erratically and attacked him as he slept, then became angry when he was thrown out of the house. He testified that Marcantonio walked to his car and retrieved his shotgun, then walked back and fired a shot through the door.

Gilligan told the jury he had smoked marijuana, but Marcantonio testified that he thought he smoked crack cocaine before he became angry.

Key to how the jury views Marcantonio's testimony could be the fact that Marcantonio did not tell police his version of events when he was arrested near the Charlotte Street home.

He told the jury Monday that he did not tell police that Gilligan attacked him because he didn't want to get Gilligan in trouble.

"I'd known Joey, his son, since we were kids," he told the jury.

He also didn't recite that version when asked by reporters what happened as he left his May 9 arraignment.

Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin questioned many aspects of Marcantonio's story, including why he allowed Gilligan, 20 years his elder and dealing with serious health issues, to attack him, and didn't scream for help despite claiming he was stabbed.