Man accused of shooting dog, house rejects plea offer

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man accused of shooting and killing a dog by firing a shotgun into a home rejected a new plea offer Thursday, as he became the first defendant in the region to test a new state law that allows accused criminals access to homes where their crimes were committed.
Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio was in Warren County Court for a pretrial hearing. Trial in his case is scheduled to start Jan. 6 in Warren County Court.
He is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun into a home on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls last May 9, killing a Dalmatian named Sir Edwin.
He rejected a reworked plea deal that would require him to plead guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor animal cruelty charge and serve a 2-1/3- to 7-year prison term.
That led to discussions about evidence in the case, with acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan working to mediate the issue of whether Marcantonio and his lawyer will be granted access to the home where the shooting occurred.
Defense access to a home where a crime occurred is a part of a new package of laws that pertain to evidence discovery in criminal cases.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin said his office reached out to the victim about the defense request, and was awaiting an answer as of Thursday afternoon. He said he anticipated the man would not consent, and McKeighan directed defense counsel Jeffrey Matte to file a motion if the owner does not acquiesce.
"It is important from a defense perspective that I have an opportunity to review the crime scene," Matte said.
Glens Falls Police took many photographs of the crime scene, some of which were filed in court.
Marcantonio has been indicted on three felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief for the May 9 shooting on Charlotte Street.
Police said Marcantonio was a friend of a resident of the home and had been hanging out there, watching a movie and drinking, before becoming combative with a man there and being asked to leave. He left and went out to his car but returned seconds later and fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the door, according to court records.
The resident of the home with whom Marcantonio was upset, Shannon Gilligan, told police he saw Marcantonio walking up the sidewalk to the home, so he slammed the front door. Then the shot rang out. The dog was hit and died seconds later.
Marcantonio faces up to 15 years in prison on the attempted burglary charge, with possible consecutive sentences for the lesser counts.
