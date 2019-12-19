Man accused of shooting dog, house rejects plea offer

"It is important from a defense perspective that I have an opportunity to review the crime scene," Matte said.

Glens Falls Police took many photographs of the crime scene, some of which were filed in court.

Marcantonio has been indicted on three felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief for the May 9 shooting on Charlotte Street.

Police said Marcantonio was a friend of a resident of the home and had been hanging out there, watching a movie and drinking, before becoming combative with a man there and being asked to leave. He left and went out to his car but returned seconds later and fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the door, according to court records.

The resident of the home with whom Marcantonio was upset, Shannon Gilligan, told police he saw Marcantonio walking up the sidewalk to the home, so he slammed the front door. Then the shot rang out. The dog was hit and died seconds later.

Marcantonio faces up to 15 years in prison on the attempted burglary charge, with possible consecutive sentences for the lesser counts.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

