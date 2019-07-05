{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A Wilton man faces a first-degree rape charge for allegedly forcibly raping a 16-year-old girl, according to State Police.

William B. Traver, 39, was arrested after an investigation by troopers and investigators from the Wilton station into allegations he had sexual contact with the girl on a number of occasions, State Police said in a news release.

In one of those incidents, he allegedly forced the teen to have sex, police said.

The investigation began when report was made through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's "Cyber Tip Line."

Traver was charged with first-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

Police said the investigation was continuing and additional charges were possible

