{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — A man from Victory Mills was charged with felony assault this week for an incident where he punched out another patron at a restaurant last month, according to State Police.

Shannon C. Phillips, 46, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident where a patron was knocked unconscious at Clark's Steakhouse the night of Sept. 19, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police said Phillips and the victim got into a dispute, and police were called shortly before midnight because of the victim's injuries. Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was seriously hurt and was treated at Saratoga Hospital.

Phillips left the restaurant, and turned himself in on Tuesday after State Police got a warrant for his arrest. He was released on bail pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments