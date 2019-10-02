SCHUYLERVILLE — A man from Victory Mills was charged with felony assault this week for an incident where he punched out another patron at a restaurant last month, according to State Police.
Shannon C. Phillips, 46, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident where a patron was knocked unconscious at Clark's Steakhouse the night of Sept. 19, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police said Phillips and the victim got into a dispute, and police were called shortly before midnight because of the victim's injuries. Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was seriously hurt and was treated at Saratoga Hospital.
Phillips left the restaurant, and turned himself in on Tuesday after State Police got a warrant for his arrest. He was released on bail pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.