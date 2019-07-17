QUEENSBURY — A dispute in a convenience store parking lot Tuesday night led to the arrest of a Long Island man for allegedly having an unregistered handgun and damaging a vehicle, according to police.
Warren County sheriff's officers charged Thomas P. Allen, 28, of East Rockaway after he was found to have an unregistered .357-caliber Magnum handgun that he could not possess because he has prior convictions, police said.
Police were sent to the Jolley Mobil store on Route 9 just before 3 p.m. for a report of a dispute.
They found that Allen had damaged the windshield of a relative's vehicle, and illegally had the gun as well as ammunition for it, police said in a news release.
He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail because of his prior criminal record.
Sheriff's officers John Bateholts, Steve Bunio and the agency's Investigation Division handled the case.
