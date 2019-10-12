HUDSON FALLS -- A Hudson Falls man faces a felony charge for illegally having an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, police said.
Gerrod Aldrich II, 27, was illegally found to have the rifle because he has a prior felony conviction that bars him from owning a weapon, according to Hudson Falls Police.
The gun had been at the home of a relative in Greenwich, and was located in Hudson Falls, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Aldrich was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gaulin handled the case, assisted by State Police and Cambridge-Greenwich Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.