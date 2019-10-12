{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS -- A Hudson Falls man faces a felony charge for illegally having an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, police said.

Gerrod Aldrich II, 27, was illegally found to have the rifle because he has a prior felony conviction that bars him from owning a weapon, according to Hudson Falls Police.

The gun had been at the home of a relative in Greenwich, and was located in Hudson Falls, police said.

Aldrich was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gaulin handled the case, assisted by State Police and Cambridge-Greenwich Police.

