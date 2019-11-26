{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- Police in Washington County arrested a man from Crown Point last week for allegedly trying to defraud the county's public assistance program.

Billy J. Rivers Jr., 33, was charged with a felony count of offering a false instrument for filing after authorities determined he lied about where he lives and submitted false information when seeking public assistance in May, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The county Department of Social Services discovered the attempted fraud before any benefits were paid out.

Rivers was arrested by the Sheriff's Office, arraigned and released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

