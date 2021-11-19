Man, 74, injured in plane crash at Warren County airport

QUEENSBURY — A single-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking flight at Warren County airport on Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 11:41 a.m.

Airport staff reported that the accident involved two men. The pilot, whose age was not reported, was uninjured.

The passenger was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries, according to a news release from Warren County. South Queensbury Fire Chief John Harrington said that the passenger was a 74-year-old man who appeared to sustain minor head injuries.

He was transported by Bay Ridge EMS.

The preliminary investigation shows that the aircraft, a 1971 PIPER PA-28R-200, took off from Runway 30 at the airport heading west. The airplane lost power shortly after takeoff, at which point the pilot turned around in an attempt to return to the airport, according to a news release from Warren County.

The pilot was trying to land on Runway 19, when the plane crashed at the north gate of the airport.

The airport was closed as of 12:45 p.m. to allow for the removal of the aircraft.

The airplane is registered to Warren County Flying Club, according to the news release.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office and state police responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified.

Harrington said that Bay Ridge EMS, Fort Edward EMS and the South Queensbury, Bay Ridge, Kingsbury and West Glens Falls fire departments all responded to the scene. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was also notified, according to Harrington.

