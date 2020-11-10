Malta man claims Powerball prize

MALTA — A Malta man has won $50.8 million from the Powerball.

The man, who was not identified, picked all six numbers in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing.

He recently turned in the ticket to claim the prize, according to the New York State Lottery.

He bought the ticket at Minogue’s Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa. The store will be paid $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot was $94.8 million. After taxes, the buyer received a lump sum payment of $50,868,332.

The Lottery called him “New York’s newest Lottery multi-millionaire.”

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

