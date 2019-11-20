GLENS FALLS — A mental health agency from Malone will take over all of the outpatient behavioral health and addiction services provided by Glens Falls Hospital next spring.
Citizen Advocates announced its plan Wednesday.
The announcement came as a great relief to Rob York, director of community services for Warren and Washington counties.
It’s his job to ensure that the counties provide mental health care and substance abuse treatment. That job became a lot more difficult this summer, when hospital officials told him they were getting out of the outpatient behavior health field.
He needed to find new providers for 2,200 patients — adults, children and those struggling with substance abuse.
He held out hope that the change would be a good one. He had been working with the hospital to expand its care. Hundreds of people were on waiting lists or not seeking care because they learned it would take too long to be seen, he said.
He wanted more providers, after-hours care and walk-in clinics.
And that’s what he got.
“This is exactly what we’d hoped for,” he said. “I think we’ve ended up in the best case scenario.”
Now, there are two agencies coming: Northern Rivers, which will run a clinic for up to 1,000 adults and children at an office at 84 Broad St., and Citizen Advocates, which will take over all five of the hospital’s offices and all of its related services. That will include the hospital’s mental health office in Cambridge.
Citizen Advocates also plans to offer jobs to the current hospital employees. It will lease all of the spaces that the hospital has been using.
The hospital will continue to provide inpatient care and crisis care in the Emergency Department. It will also continue to run the outpatient programs until Citizen Advocates can take over, likely in the spring.
“If someone’s currently receiving services, there should be no disruption,” York said. “Citizen Advocates will be able to step in and provide services seamlessly.”
The company received approval from the Warren & Washington Community Services Board, but must get state approval.
Several providers toured the area, but the board felt Citizen Advocates was the “best fit,” York said.
Citizen Advocates is located nearby, Chief Operating Officer James Button noted.
“We believe in providing person-centered quality care, and we saw this as a growth opportunity for our organization in the Glens Falls region. In fact, with the addition of Warren and Washington we will provide services throughout eight counties in New York state,” he said in a statement. “Geographic reach aside, this is primarily about providing our model of integrated care. This means in addition to quality clinical care, we also provide a complete range of services such as care coordination, career development, social skill building, housing and physical health that help individuals and families pursue wellness in the community.”
The company will offer a walk-in clinic, York said.
Northern Rivers will offer evening and weekend hours, as well as normal business hours.
The hours and the walk-in clinic are significant improvements to make it easier for residents to get services, York said.
