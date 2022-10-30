'Malloween' returns to Aviation Mall on Monday

QUEENSBURY — After a two-year hiatus, Aviation Mall is holding a “Malloween” on Monday.

Children’s trick-or-treating will be held throughout the mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candy and other treats will be offered at participating stores. Mall officials say to look for the “We Have Candy” signs posted in store windows.

Nonprofit organizations including the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, Tri-County United Way and LEAP Services will also be handing out goodies and candy.

Children’s costume contests will be held near JCPenney at the following times: Ages up to 4 years at 5:30 p.m., ages 5 to 8 years at 6 p.m. and ages 9 to 12 years at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes from mall merchants will be awarded in each category.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Spirit Halloween store will hold a fundraising campaign during the Malloween festivities to benefit the Spirit of Children, which brings fun and funding to local hospitals at Halloween and year round. Since 2006, Spirit of Children has raised over $77 million to support the child life departments at hospitals across the United States and Canada to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families, according to an Aviation Mall news release.

Spirit of Children’s efforts fund a variety of programs including music art, pet therapy, educational and medical teaching dolls and toys designed specifically for children with physical limitations. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% funds going to the child life department at partner hospitals.