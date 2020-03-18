Mall will close all interior areas

Starting Thursday evening at 8, the interior portions of Aviation Mall in Queensbury will be closed.

Pyramid Corp., which owns malls across the state, announced late Wednesday afternoon it would be following an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close the interior portions of its shopping centers.

“We are in unprecedented times and understand the direction from New York State is the result of the presence of the coronavirus in the communities we serve,” said Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group.

The stores with dedicated exterior entrances, such as Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Queensbury mall, will be able to stay open.

Also affected by the order are Champlain Centre in Champlain, Crossgates and Crossgates Commons in Albany, Destiny USA in Syracuse, Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, Palisades Center in West Nyack, Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie, Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, Sangertown Square in New Hartforda and Walden Galleria in Buffalo.

