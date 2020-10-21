 Skip to main content
Mall trick-or-treating canceled
Halloween at the mall

At Malloween in 2017, Jasper Robertson, 2, took candy from Annie Thaxton-Colombe at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. The event is canceled this year because the crowd would be unsafe during the pandemic.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

There will be no trick-or-treating at Aviation Mall this Halloween.

The event has happened for the past 45 years, but mall officials said it could draw too much of a crowd to be safe during the pandemic.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make," said mall General Manager James Griffith. "However, the well-being of our community and retailers is our number one priority and given the nature of this event, we would be unable to adhere to social distancing and non-essential gathering guidelines.”

Warren County Health Services said it was the right choice.

“We appreciate our partners at Aviation Mall being responsible and proactive and having a desire to keep our community safe,” said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. "Aviation Mall management consulted with Warren County Health Services as part of the decision to cancel the event, and Warren County Health Services supported the decision as in the best interest of public health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency."

