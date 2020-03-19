Mall corridors quiet, except for the puppies, on last day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Across from Pet Zone, the mall’s manager, James Griffith, watched the commotion and confirmed most of the shops had already closed. About 20 were open Wednesday, but that was down to a handful by Thursday, he said.

He doesn’t know when the mall will reopen — “That’s up to the governor,” he said — but a small staff of security and management will continue on-site.

Nail necessities

One of the shops still operating Thursday was Angel Nail Spa, and Sherry Jenkins of Granville was getting her nails done, as she has every three weeks or so for the past 18 years.

Jenkins works as a monitor and teaching assistant at Granville high school, and even though school is canceled, she has been going in to work once a week to help get papers out to students doing schoolwork at home and to deliver meals.

Kim Tran took Jenkins’ fingers in her hands and began wiping the nails clean. After the mall closes, Tran said, her plan is simple: “Stay home.”

Although she had a few appointments scheduled Thursday, business had been slowing down for a week or more, Tran said.