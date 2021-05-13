Mall businesses rebounding with vaccinated customers

QUEENSBURY — The state vaccination site does not seem to have brought much immediate business to Aviation Mall stores, but fully vaccinated people are now returning to the mall in droves.
Business is much better than it was in February, store owners said, and they hope it will get even better when Regal opens the movie theater Friday.
“March was the best month we had in the three years we’ve had,” said Adirondack Zombie Hunters co-owner Grant Fish, whose business provides simulators in which people can electronically shoot zombies. “It’s been a lot better than we expected. March was better than our summer months in Lake George.”
At the mall arcade, which was allowed to open in April, business is booming too.
“Especially on the weekend, we get a lot of people coming in,” said senior associate Ian Boston. The store is now hiring more employees so that it can be open seven days a week, because it’s clear there is enough business to support that.
“We want to be open seven days a week, but we don’t have the staff yet,” Boston said.
Overall mall hours, which were reduced because of a lack of customers, are being extended starting Friday.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, instead of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the mall will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., instead of opening at 11 a.m.
On June 28, the mall will return to its normal, pre-pandemic hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
(The Sunday hours have never changed. They are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Customers said they’re shopping at the mall because they are fully vaccinated now.
“It makes me feel more comfortable. We can go places now,” said Traci Rowell of Queensbury, who came to the mall just to admire the pets at the pet store Wednesday.
In March 2020, Pet Zone held a frantic puppy sale on the last evening the mall was allowed to be open. Now pets are back and the store is doing steady business.
Outside J.C. Penney, Bill Lambert of Queensbury was relaxing in a chair while his wife shopped. Last year, he said, they didn’t go anywhere. But now, they are fully vaccinated and enjoying shopping again.
Things are clearly getting better, he said, noting that the mall didn’t have the chairs out until recently. J.C. Penney had more variety, as well.
“I still don’t go anywhere without the mask,” he said. “But last year we definitely wouldn’t have been shopping here.”
Now the question is whether the reopening of Regal Cinemas will lead to more customers in the rest of the mall.
At Play It Again, owner Valerie Haynes isn’t so sure.
“They have to get their tickets ahead of time,” she said. “Lots of times, when a movie’s sold out, they’d come here and get movies. Or they’d buy for the next movie and walk around while they waited for a couple hours. Now they might go straight to the cinema from the car.”
But customers said they were delighted to hear the movie theater was opening, saying they are vaccinated now so they would feel comfortable sitting indoors in the dark, a situation in which they expected most people would surreptitiously take off their masks.
Rowell is ready for opening day.
“I have two tickets to the cinema when it opens Friday,” she said. “I’m vaccinated. My neighbors are vaccinated. My whole block’s been vaccinated. We’re ready.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.