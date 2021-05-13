Mall businesses rebounding with vaccinated customers

QUEENSBURY — The state vaccination site does not seem to have brought much immediate business to Aviation Mall stores, but fully vaccinated people are now returning to the mall in droves.

Business is much better than it was in February, store owners said, and they hope it will get even better when Regal opens the movie theater Friday.

“March was the best month we had in the three years we’ve had,” said Adirondack Zombie Hunters co-owner Grant Fish, whose business provides simulators in which people can electronically shoot zombies. “It’s been a lot better than we expected. March was better than our summer months in Lake George.”

At the mall arcade, which was allowed to open in April, business is booming too.

“Especially on the weekend, we get a lot of people coming in,” said senior associate Ian Boston. The store is now hiring more employees so that it can be open seven days a week, because it’s clear there is enough business to support that.

“We want to be open seven days a week, but we don’t have the staff yet,” Boston said.

Overall mall hours, which were reduced because of a lack of customers, are being extended starting Friday.