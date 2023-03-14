Although the winter storm was expected to dissipate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, local meteorologists believe the month March many have some more significant snowfall left.

Alex Avalos, assistant operations manager and senior meteorologist with Weather Routing in Glens Falls, gave an update on the snowy weather conditions slamming the area Tuesday.

“I honestly think the worst of the snow has occurred already to this point,” he said. “But with that in mind we could certainly pick up a few more inches this afternoon and evening.”

Avalos said he and his fellow meteorologists at Weather Routing are tracking several other precipitous systems that could being more snow to the capital region beyond the weekend.

“I do feel that Mother Nature’s making up for some lost time earlier in the winter here in this active pattern,” he said.

Avalos said warmer temperatures should move in later in the week, making for a soggy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“We are watching a system that’s gonna come through around the 17th and 18th ... but I suspect that one is gonna be more so rain than snow,” he said. “Although Saturday morning we could wake up to some snowflakes, but I suspect that not really gonna amount to anything significant.”

More springtime snow could be headed our way, though. Avalos said there are two systems looking to make their way into the area at the beginning and end of next week, which could add to the snow totals before we finally bid farewell to the winter this year.

Storm causes power outages, closures in Glens Falls area With a powerful nor’easter bearing down on the capital region, several municipal and county-wide services in Warren, Washington and Saratoga c…

“So certainly March came in like a lion, and it’s probably gonna go out like a lion as well,” Avalos said with a laugh.

As of the late morning/early afternoon hours on Tuesday, Avalos said most areas in and around Glens Falls had reported around 6 to 7 inches of snow accumulation. But even though those numbers were lower than in some higher elevation areas, the storm is still generating difficulties.

“One of the biggest concerns we’ve had with it, obviously, is the fact that it’s a wet, paste-y snow that’s actually caused sporadic power outages,” he said. “We are expecting that the winds are gonna pick up a little bit here too, which could certainly fuel the power outage concerns. But as far as the worst of it in concerned, I think we definitely cleared that from earlier (Tuesday) morning.”

Avalos said he wouldn’t rule out gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph, but for the most part, the winds in the area have remained stable at around 9 to 15 mph.