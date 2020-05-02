Making a living as an artist was hard; now it's harder

Local artists, accustomed to making a living outside the mainstream, have found themselves cast even farther to the margins during the COVID-19 crisis, with work drying up and questions rising on when it will return.
Kennedy Coltey of Glens Falls, a tattoo artist who also sells drawings and paintings, has been out of work since March 21, when her shop — Unique Arts Studios on Broad Street in Glens Falls — closed. Her boyfriend, Jason Yard, also works there, and he has been unable to get through to the Department of Labor to file an unemployment claim. Coltey’s initial claim was denied because of trouble filing as an independent contractor, so she’s refiling.
They’ve been using their savings and any money they can make selling art on the side to pay their bills.
“Jason got a stimulus check. We’ve also been doing side stuff,” Coltey said.
She has set up a page on the website of Society6, where merchandise such as T-shirts, backpacks and mugs is sold. She sends in drawings and designs, and Society6 applies them to the merchandise and handles billing and shipping, giving her a 10% cut of sales.
Eventually, when she has a customer base, she wants to set up her own site. Meanwhile, the trickle of sales from the website, sales of gift cards for tattoos and the occasional commission for a drawing or painting does not make up for the loss of her full-time job.
She and Jason were living with his mother in Lake George but moved last November into their own apartment in downtown Glens Falls.
She misses the interaction with people at the shop — “It’s hard to go from constant contact with people to nothing” — and fears tattoo shops will be among the last businesses allowed to reopen.
Kayla Albano, 21, a graphic designer and photographer, graduated from SUNY New Paltz last May and was living in an apartment there, about to get a full-time job in portrait photography, when the pandemic shut things down.
She left, moved back in with her parents in Queensbury, got a part-time job in shipping at the local Target and has been looking for freelance design work, but that has been scarce.
She was designing fliers and taking photos of gym members for Atlas Jiu Jitsu & MMA in South Glens Falls until the gym had to close. She does wedding photography and had one wedding booked in May, but it got pushed back to July.
She has been making masks she displays on Facebook and sells for whatever people can afford.
Making the leap
Last year, Anthony Richichi, 33, of Glens Falls, quit his job at Gracenote, where he “filtered and adjusted” TV schedules, and pursued an array of part-time and freelance art gigs.
It was a grind, but he survived and was looking forward to this year being more stable and prosperous. Now, instead, he is watching as events he relied on for income, like Saratoga Comic Con, get canceled and others, like Adirondack Theatre Festival, are in danger of canceling.
Gracenote, owned by Nielsen, is an entertainment data company that employs a few hundred people at its office in Queensbury.
“It was a solid 9 to 5, I knew just when I had to work. But it didn’t pan out. If you get reamed out for something at work ... I didn’t want to be there anyway,” he said.
What he wanted was time to work on his art projects — paintings, illustrations, comics, posters — and he got that. Now, he has all the time he needs but not enough of the paid work.
“I’m just trying to produce, produce, produce. The first few weeks, I was in this funk, and it’s tough to kind of get out of that initial funk. But it’s out of your control, everyone is dealing with it. Don’t beat yourself up about it, which is easy to do,” he said.
He was working at a print gallery and managed to qualify for unemployment, which is “barely helping,” he said.
“I made the leap, leaving the cubicle job, took on all these different freelance gigs to concentrate on art. I made it through the skin of my teeth, then ... I’m still trying to make the best out of it. I’m booking and planning a full summer and fall,” he said.
She’s not dead
Leslie Parke of Shushan has been painting in her Cambridge studio for more than 40 years. She sells big paintings for thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, but she worries that, with the collapse of the economy, she might not sell another one for many months.
“All my galleries are closed, all my shows have been canceled,” she said.
She exhibits in shows and at galleries around the country and in Canada, but her experience with previous downturns tells her that, even when the economy restarts, art is unlikely to sell for a long time.
“I’ve been through two crashes and 9/11,” she said. “When the stock market drops 2,000 points, I’m usually out of business for two years.”
The Dow Jones industrial average is now at about 24,000. In February, it was over 29,000.
The pandemic is worsening a trend Parke was already noticing — the increasing wealth of the extremely rich, who buy art at the most expensive galleries, and the increasing struggles of the middle class, who have been her and most other regional artists’ biggest buyers.
“Because of the decimation of the middle class, galleries are collapsing,” she said. “Most artists have other jobs.”
She does not have another job, although at 67, she’s considering signing up for Social Security.
“I was going to wait until I was 70,” she said, to collect the maximum. “But now, why wait?”
She has tried applying online but had trouble with the software. In-person services at local Social Security offices have been shut down.
She also tried applying for a small business grant but didn’t hear back.
“My friends have been amazing. Another artist actually sent me a check,” she said.
Her existence has always been precarious, living from sale to sale, she said.
“Ramen was invented for us,” she said of artists. “I’m fine. I’m not dead.”
Uncertainty spreads
Laura Von Rosk, whose paintings have appeared in exhibits throughout the area, said the pandemic is making people rethink all sorts of things, and she believes the tension of the time is affecting her work.
“I feel in a heightened state in my studio now,” she said.
Von Rosk paints moody, organic landscapes that often convey feelings of harmony and calm. But they are “more animated” now, she said.
“I’m thinking about the way the virus is spreading ... all these branches, it’s a 'creature feature' kind of thing.”
She has worked part-time at the Lake George Arts Project for about 20 years, running the gallery, and although she is still working, the gallery is closed and the organization had to cancel one of its annual fundraisers — Bands ‘N’ Beans. Uncertainty surrounds the rest of the summer schedule and even September’s Jazz Weekend in Lake George.
“This is going to take a long time to get back to a place where artists are able to make a living. It’s a little overwhelming if you think about it too much,” she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
