Making a living as an artist was hard; now it's harder

It was a grind, but he survived and was looking forward to this year being more stable and prosperous. Now, instead, he is watching as events he relied on for income, like Saratoga Comic Con, get canceled and others, like Adirondack Theatre Festival, are in danger of canceling.

Gracenote, owned by Nielsen, is an entertainment data company that employs a few hundred people at its office in Queensbury.

“It was a solid 9 to 5, I knew just when I had to work. But it didn’t pan out. If you get reamed out for something at work ... I didn’t want to be there anyway,” he said.

What he wanted was time to work on his art projects — paintings, illustrations, comics, posters — and he got that. Now, he has all the time he needs but not enough of the paid work.

“I’m just trying to produce, produce, produce. The first few weeks, I was in this funk, and it’s tough to kind of get out of that initial funk. But it’s out of your control, everyone is dealing with it. Don’t beat yourself up about it, which is easy to do,” he said.

He was working at a print gallery and managed to qualify for unemployment, which is “barely helping,” he said.