Maker of energy-efficient products interested in dewatering site

FORT EDWARD — Three prospective businesses are interested in the former dewatering site in Fort Edward, including a manufacturer of energy-efficient products, according to an economic development official.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, said a consortium including the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the U.S. Department of Energy and a Denver-based consulting firm and manufacturing company are working on a project to locate at the site.

O’Brien did not have many details. It was a proposal that was submitted as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better program for energy-efficient products.

O’Brien said one criteria for the program was that the site had to be owned by a municipality or government entity, and the former dewatering site fits that bill.

The federal government will review submissions and see which ones will be selected to move on to phase two, according to O’Brien. More details would be provided at that time. He anticipated hearing more about the project in about three months.

O’Brien would not say anything about the other two prospective clients but indicated that they may be on a faster track than the green energy project. He only mentioned that one publicly at the IDA Executive Committee because the green energy project has been in the public domain, he said.

The IDA has been working to find new uses for the dewatering property, whose formal name is now Canalside Energy Park.

One priority is to bring water and sewer service to the site.

O’Brien said the IDA has sent out a request for qualifications for engineering firms, which is due Dec. 10.

One of the companies interested in the site has agreed to become what is called as a “beneficiary.” This status will allow the IDA to apply for funds through Empire State Development for the water and sewer work.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

