Majority of Moreau board OK with solar arrays in Agricultural District

“There’s only limited amount of solar that can actually come into the area,” he said. “For the amount of area that it would take up, I don’t think it would be excessive.”

Both Hogan and Van Tassel want to be sure there is something in the law about removing the panels when they are no longer in use. And while both think aesthetics should be considered, Van Tassel said he’s not too concerned.

“You drive past one farm and maybe you see something unappealing. Then you realize you drove past two or three farms that were unable to succeed and look equally unappealing,” he said.

He wants farmers to be able to use their land, even if the use isn’t agricultural.

“I believe they have a right to make good business decisions for their families with the property they own,” he said.

That is Donohue’s main view, too. He wants to support the property owners. But he also said all the farmers deserve a decision.

“I’m frustrated. What do we have to do to get this thing moving?” he said rhetorically. “I think we’ve been kicking the can down the road too long.”

He said the issue of sightlines seems to be one of the big problems as the board tries to come to consensus.