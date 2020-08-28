Majority of Moreau board OK with solar arrays in Agricultural District

MOREAU — The votes aren’t in yet, but three of the five Moreau Town Board members plan to allow commercial solar arrays in the Agricultural District.
The issue has been hotly debated for a year. It will be debated again, at a public hearing, when the board finishes hammering out a new draft of the law.
Board members J.D. Donohue, John Hogan and Alan Van Tassel said they want to allow solar in the district, but are willing to have rules limiting locations so that neighbors or passersby don’t have to look at acres of panels.
“I’m confident we can find a balance to allow most people’s needs to be met,” Van Tassel said. “I’ve absolutely seen enough other areas do it and make it look good.”
He has already reviewed the first draft of the law, which Donohue and Hogan said did not go far enough in allowing solar. He’s planning to spend the weekend looking at other sources, including laws from other towns.
“We don’t need to re-invent the wheel on this,” he said.
The town attorney, Karla Buettner, is trying to take everyone’s suggestions into account in a rewrite of the draft. But she said at Tuesday’s meeting that it’s not easy, since board member Kyle Noonan and Supervisor Todd Kusnierz want many more limits on solar.
She warned them that they probably won’t get a law that all five board members like. So she said she plans to leave in limits that Hogan and Donohue do not like, let the public debate them at a public hearing and then leave it to the board to vote on amendments.
At issue is a proposed ban on placing solar panels on prime farmland and important soils, which would jointly stop solar from being installed in most of the Agricultural District. Hogan asked the town attorney to remove both items, and plans to get them out of the law before the final vote.
“I don’t want to restrict it out of the Ag District,” he said.
Hogan is not concerned about putting solar on top of “prime” soil, and he said he doesn’t think solar would kill farms.
“Some of these farmers can utilize part of their land to actually make money so they can keep the rest of their farm alive,” he said. “It rests that soil for almost 25 years. Potentially they could go in, strip that all out and work that soil.”
He noted that modern solar array techniques do not involve cement bases for each panel. Installers sink a screw-like long pole into the ground instead, which is much easier to remove.
He also doesn’t expect many farms to install one, since the power grid can only handle a few big arrays.
“There’s only limited amount of solar that can actually come into the area,” he said. “For the amount of area that it would take up, I don’t think it would be excessive.”
Both Hogan and Van Tassel want to be sure there is something in the law about removing the panels when they are no longer in use. And while both think aesthetics should be considered, Van Tassel said he’s not too concerned.
“You drive past one farm and maybe you see something unappealing. Then you realize you drove past two or three farms that were unable to succeed and look equally unappealing,” he said.
He wants farmers to be able to use their land, even if the use isn’t agricultural.
“I believe they have a right to make good business decisions for their families with the property they own,” he said.
That is Donohue’s main view, too. He wants to support the property owners. But he also said all the farmers deserve a decision.
“I’m frustrated. What do we have to do to get this thing moving?” he said rhetorically. “I think we’ve been kicking the can down the road too long.”
He said the issue of sightlines seems to be one of the big problems as the board tries to come to consensus.
“There’s places, especially in the Ag District, where you can put them where no one will ever see them,” he said. “I believe we can put them where nobody else will see them, where they won’t infringe on anyone.”
Kusnierz acknowledged that it appears a majority of the board has come to a decision. And he’s content with that decision.
“I have already said on the record that I think there’s a viable path for solar in the Ag District,” he said. “What that entails is what we’re working on now.”
But board members who want it will have to agree on the rules for it, which Kusnierz said is harder than it sounds.
“The issue is everybody has in their mind an idea that allows solar in the Ag District. That’s nice, but three people have to agree on the verbiage,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.