Major summer events canceled in Lake Placid: Ironman, lacrosse, rugby, marathon, fireworks

“We’ll be continuing to monitor and evaluate, and hopefully we won’t have to shut down again,” Gillilland said. “We’re seeing states around the country reversing their reopenings. We want to avoid that at all costs.”

Residents, athletes called for Ironman cancellation

“This is insanity,” wrote Lake Placid resident and longtime Ironman volunteer Amanda Cash. “I have supported Ironman for years as a community member and volunteer. And I am shocked that you are trying to hold this race, when other large events all over the country have been canceled altogether for 2020. This seems like a really, really unwise and selfish decision by Ironman leadership. Where is the plan detailing how you actually plan to hold this race with proper safety precautions in place? (Spoiler alert: I don’t believe it can be done safely at all, for volunteers, athletes or spectators.) Sorry Ironman, but I’m out as a volunteer this year. And I know many other local volunteers who feel the same. Good luck!”