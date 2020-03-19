Major retailers change access practices

A number of major local retailers are changing store access policies, including closures, for the next couple of weeks.

Dick's Sporting Goods announced late Wednesday that its stores will be closed to the public as of Wednesday night, but stores will have curbside pickup for online orders. The change will be in effect until at least April 1.

The chain has stores in Queensbury and Wilton.

JC Penney announced it will close its stores until April 2, and urged shoppers to turn to online offerings.

Best Buy, which has a store in Wilton, announced that it will be shortening store hours as of Thursday, and starting Monday will implement a policy to limit the number of customers in its store at one time until further notice.

Walmart also announced late Wednesday that its store hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. indefinitely.

The moves come after the state issued a directive that will close the interior of malls starting at 8 p.m., Thursday.

Stores with exterior entrances, such as Target at Aviation Mall in Queensbury or Healthy Living Market in Wilton Mall, will be able to stay open, but shoppers will not be able to go into the exterior portion of shopping centers.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

