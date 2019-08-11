WARRENSBURG — The second phase of Warrensburg Central School District’s three-year, $11 million capital project is a few days behind schedule but set to wrap up about a week after school starts in September.
The project, originally proposed and approved in 2017, primarily involves safety upgrades, energy efficiency improvements and infrastructure maintenance.
This year’s renovation work also includes converting the junior-senior high school cafeteria into a group instruction area, meeting space and performance auditorium.
Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski said problems arose that delayed progress earlier this summer and put crews about a week behind schedule.
“I’m trying to be realistic about it. I don’t want to raise expectations for people to think they’re going to be done then not be,” Goralski said. “They’re trying hard, but unforeseen issues came up and they’re probably a few days behind.”
The delays mean work on the media center and weight room will continue after school starts for about a week. During that time, the areas will be closed off from students and not open for use.
The new auditorium, originally scheduled to continue into the school year, will be completed this winter and will remain isolated from the rest of the school.
The final phase of the project will start next summer and focus on a redesign of the high school’s parking lot, addition of safety upgrades to the entrances of the elementary and high school and LED lighting replacements.
The original plans for the parking lot have been altered in favor of a more cost-effective model of controlling pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Goralski said the original design was to add a new entrance to Schroon River Road, but officials realized it was not feasible and have instead opted for more defined crosswalks and designated pedestrian areas in the lot.
The entire project is anticipated to be completed by Labor Day 2020.
“We’re excited about all of the changes in the high school and, with a little patience, we will have an incredible facility here,” Goralski said.
