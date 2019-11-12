QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police said was a major dealer of marijuana and concentrated cannabis in the region has been sentenced to a jail term and probation.
Frederick R. Volkman, 23, was arrested last March after Glens Falls Police raided his home and found 7 pounds of marijuana, a quantity of concentrated cannabis and $65,000 in cash.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, and agreed to a plea deal that included a six-month sentence in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.
When he came before Warren County Judge John Hall last week, though, Hall agreed to impose a five-month jail term as well as the term of probation.
Volkman also forfeited the money that was found in his Knight Street home.
While marijuana is legal in some states, it is still illegal in New York.
Why send this guy to jail. Oh, I know, no taxes to N.Y. State. What a waste of taxpayer resources.
