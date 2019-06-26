QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police believe was a major narcotics dealer in the region is headed to prison for up to 16 years after his guilty pleas to 10 charges Tuesday, during the second day of his trial.
Antoine J. Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty to eight felony counts and two misdemeanors for sales of heroin and cocaine in southern Warren County earlier this year.
The charges related to four separate drug sales that occurred in a matter of weeks during an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and State Police. One of the sales took place in the presence of a child, according to the charges.
Shaw pleaded guilty during the second day of jury selection as the trial began before Warren County Judge John Hall, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said.
He agreed to a plea deal that includes a state prison term of between 14 and 16 years, followed by a unspecified term of parole after his release.
Shaw has a criminal record that includes at least two prior felony convictions, as well as a recent robbery arrest in Saratoga County, and could have faced up to life in prison as a persistent felon if he was convicted at trial.
He was represented by Martin McGuinness, who said Shaw opted to take the plea deal to avoid the possibility of up to life in prison.
"Even without it (the persistent felon finding) the potential for consecutive sentences was at least 36 years," McGuiness said.
Shaw will likely file an appeal, McGuinness added.
Shaw's felony convictions stem from two prior drug-related felony convictions from an arrest in Hudson Falls in 2011 and a robbery in Albany in 2012.
Shaw was also charged with robbery and assault in connection with an incident in April 2018 at the Budgetel Inn on Route 9 in Moreau when he allegedly beat a man with a hammer and stole drugs and money from the victim.
Shaw also was arrested last August after he allegedly threw a child restraint chair at a pregnant woman, hitting her in the abdomen, and punched another woman in the face at a home on Morgan Avenue in Glens Falls. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
He is being held in Warren County Jail for lack of bail, pending sentencing. Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin prosecuted the case.
