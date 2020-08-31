Mailings Made Easy to transition services

The business was locked on Monday afternoon.

A sign on the door, notifying customers of the transition, said drop-offs will be accepted at the Warren Street location the week of Aug. 31 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Beginning next week, the sign said, drop-offs must be made at the Prospect Center administration building at 133 Aviation Road in Queensbury from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

The Vogels first opened Mailings Made Easy in 1989 after Joseph, who died in 2012, recognized a local need for private-sector mail services.

The company began in the Vogels' home before moving to 19 Park St. a few years later.

In 1994, Mailings Made Easy moved into its permanent home at 80-82 Warren St. The property is still owned by Pamela Vogel, according to Warren County property records.

In her letter, Vogel said it was an "honor" to serve the city's businesses and said transitioning services to Disability Services will fulfill her late-husband's dream.

The timing, she added, was right.