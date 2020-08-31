Mailings Made Easy to transition services

GLENS FALLS — After 31 years of serving the local community, Mailings Made Easy, Inc. has transitioned its mail fulfillment services to the Center for Disability Services in Albany.
Pamela Vogel, who started the business with her late-husband Joseph Vogel in 1989, announced the news in a letter to the dozens of businesses the company currently serves.
"We are pleased to announce that we will follow Joe's dream and will be transitioning to one of the most recognized providers of mail fulfillment in New York state," the letter reads.
The Center for Disability Services provides fulfillment services for municipalities, state government agencies and small businesses throughout New York through its mail center based in Albany.
Around 70% of staff at the Albany fulfillment center are people with disabilities.
"The Center for Disability Services is excited to extend the full range of offerings from our mail fulfillment center, which employs individuals with disabilities, to the clients of Mailings Made Easy. We are committed to continuing the high-level of customer service that Mailings Made Easy provided for so many years," a spokeswoman for the center said in a statement.
It's not clear what will happen with Mailings Made Easy's Warren Street location. Vogel did not return multiple requests for comment.
The business was locked on Monday afternoon.
A sign on the door, notifying customers of the transition, said drop-offs will be accepted at the Warren Street location the week of Aug. 31 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Beginning next week, the sign said, drop-offs must be made at the Prospect Center administration building at 133 Aviation Road in Queensbury from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
The Vogels first opened Mailings Made Easy in 1989 after Joseph, who died in 2012, recognized a local need for private-sector mail services.
The company began in the Vogels' home before moving to 19 Park St. a few years later.
In 1994, Mailings Made Easy moved into its permanent home at 80-82 Warren St. The property is still owned by Pamela Vogel, according to Warren County property records.
In her letter, Vogel said it was an "honor" to serve the city's businesses and said transitioning services to Disability Services will fulfill her late-husband's dream.
The timing, she added, was right.
"When we lost Joe unexpectedly in 2012, his dream of retiring from the demands of business ownership, its challenges, rewards and incredibly long hours was cut short. His personal mission of carefully crafting an appropriate retirement transition for Mailings Made Easy was left to another," she wrote.
"To do this several years later in the midst of a pandemic may seem an unlikely time. But when it is the best fit, then it is the best time."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
