Magnifico! A new generation puts a shine on Massie's

He also thanked Pat Russo, the last surviving child of Massie Russo, who kept the restaurant afloat for years after his brother Bobby died — and after he had already settled into retirement from closing his former Pat Russo’s Dugout.

His decision to keep Massie’s going, despite its tarnishing luster from its heyday, gave Greenwood time to get home from Colorado, get some savings accrued and be able to purchase it at a much lower price than if it was thriving.

Russo, whose wife just passed away, was in Massie’s recently to celebrate what would have been her birthday and Greenwood gave him a new Massie’s hat, he said.

“He was freakin’ in his glory,” Greenwood said of the gift. “Like 20 of them came in. During dinner I brought him out the hat and he put it on and we got a picture together.”

Greenwood said Russo also got emotional about the restaurant’s transformation.

“He teared up over the kitchen. Then we came out here, he was absolutely mesmerized,” Greenwood said.

Russo, reached last week, said he is so happy Greenwood is proudly displaying his dad’s portrait and that he kept the “Massie’s tradition alive.”