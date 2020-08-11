Magic show on tap for Adirondack Theatre Festival's first virtual season

GLENS FALLS — Max Major is less of a magician and more of an influencer.
Major, who is headed for the live final of "America’s Got Talent" TV show, will star in the first show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, which is going virtual this year with its “In the Box Entertainment.”
Major will star in "Remote Control with Max Major: A Virtual Mindreading Experiment," an interactive virtual magic show originating from his studio in Las Vegas, where he will interact through Zoom with audience members and perform mind altering tricks — like making your skin crawl.
“Think about how impressive it is if someone can read your mind, but how much cooler it is if they can do it from 4,000 miles away?” said Chad Rabinovitz, the producing artistic director of ATF. “So there’s something about it that’s even more impressive than if it were in person.”
Rabinovitz came up with “In the Box Entertainment,” a new way to bring live shows to people during the coronavirus pandemic. This form of entertainment is “pandemic proof” because it can be done from the comfort of your home.
“I always tell people, ‘It’s time to see something new,’” Rabinovitz said. “But I’ve never been able to show them a brand new art form.”
“Remote Control" will premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 10-12. The $35 ticket to the show includes a box that will be mailed to ticket holders. The box will contain a number of items that will be used as props during the magic show. The magic show is family friendly.
Rabinovitz, who has known Major for 25 years and produces his shows, said the quality of the program is much better than typical Zoom. Special lighting, sound and multiple high-definition cameras are involved.
The audience members are also able to participate in the live show, just as if a magician would call someone up on stage.
“The elements that we use just help keep you engaged because it feels more like interactive television than it does a webcam,” Rabinovitz said. “All of those things just add up so you feel like you’re watching a fully realized show, but the digital environment actually allows us to do some interesting new things that we couldn’t do before.”
Major performs an hourlong show including card tricks, a scavenger hunt, a rock-paper-scissors competition, optical illusions, hypnosis and what appears to be mind reading.
He has spent the last 20 years picking up on signals, facial expressions and body language to figure out what people are thinking. He also uses subliminal messaging to influence how people think.
“I’m obsessed with this idea of planting a seed inside someone’s head in a way that feels like their own idea,” Major said to the audience in a video of his show. “That’s the thing about influence is that it works even when you know someone is trying to influence you.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
