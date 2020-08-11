Magic show on tap for Adirondack Theatre Festival's first virtual season

GLENS FALLS — Max Major is less of a magician and more of an influencer.

Major, who is headed for the live final of "America’s Got Talent" TV show, will star in the first show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, which is going virtual this year with its “In the Box Entertainment.”

Major will star in "Remote Control with Max Major: A Virtual Mindreading Experiment," an interactive virtual magic show originating from his studio in Las Vegas, where he will interact through Zoom with audience members and perform mind altering tricks — like making your skin crawl.

“Think about how impressive it is if someone can read your mind, but how much cooler it is if they can do it from 4,000 miles away?” said Chad Rabinovitz, the producing artistic director of ATF. “So there’s something about it that’s even more impressive than if it were in person.”

Rabinovitz came up with “In the Box Entertainment,” a new way to bring live shows to people during the coronavirus pandemic. This form of entertainment is “pandemic proof” because it can be done from the comfort of your home.

“I always tell people, ‘It’s time to see something new,’” Rabinovitz said. “But I’ve never been able to show them a brand new art form.”