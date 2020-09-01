Machine tool class introduction set

KINGSBURY — An information session for the adult machine tool technology training program will be held by virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 via WebEx.

Interested adults will learn about careers in machining, what the training involves, the outlook for employment and potential earnings in the region, funding sources for the program tuition, and the admission process.

Local employers will be on hand to talk about what the work is like and what it takes to be successful. Representatives from the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Workforce Development Board will explain the application process and how to qualify for free tuition.

The training classes will take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as every other Saturday, at the Southern Adirondack Education Center, 1051 Dix Ave.

Classes begin Oct. 19 and continue through June 2021.

To register/reserve a seat for this free information session, use the RSVP form on the website or call Melissa Briggs at 518-581-3555.

The 500-hour Adult Machine Tool Technology training program was developed to address the current and anticipated need for machinists in specialty machine shops across the region, as well as in companies engaged in advanced manufacturing.

Local employers designed the program in collaboration with the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Workforce Development Board and WSWHE BOCES. Support is being provided by the Workforce Development Institute, a statewide organization dedicated to developing and supporting regional solutions to the challenges posed by workforce, economic, and community development.

