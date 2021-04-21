'Mac' finds a home: Aging racehorse moves to new pastures at small farm in Moreau

MOREAU — An aging racehorse has found a new home at a local farm.
Macagone was a well-known name in New York, winning races here as recently as 2019.
But he’s 10 years old now, and one of his former exercise riders was saddened to see that he was racing for $5,000 prizes — a far cry from the races in his heyday — and was being repeatedly scratched at the last minute, suggesting injuries.
After he was scratched at a race course in Kentucky, exercise rider Laura Tilbury called his owner and offered to buy him so he could retire. The owner said no.
But Tilbury asked for help, and donations to buy Macagone’s retirement poured in. Haven Oaks Farm offered to take him, and a horse transportation company offered to drive him from Kentucky to Moreau.
Then Macagone was scratched from another race. Tilbury called the owner again, explaining that she had a farm for the horse and a van to transport him. The owner gave him to her for free that night.
Now Jim and Susan Hooper of Haven Oaks Farm are rehabilitating the horse, who has never known a time when he wasn’t training for a race.
“Initially, a lot of them are confused that they’re not going out and training every day, especially one who has raced as long as he has,” Sue Hooper said.
He’s getting special shoes next week — he has foot problems that needed to be addressed — and then he’ll be let loose in a grassy paddock for what might be the first time in his adult life.
“He hasn’t been loose in we don’t know how long,” Hooper said. “He has to adjust to life on a grassy field.”
The first few times, he’ll be given a mild sedative. Racehorses tend to overreact to field life at first.
“They’d run, slide, turn too hard, maybe crash into a fence,” she said. “He needs to learn to be a horse again.”
The sedative won’t make it hard for him to walk around.
“It’s sort of like a glass of wine. It takes the edge off,” Hooper said. “We’ll do it the first couple times. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. I think we can give him a companion.”
Then they’ll watch him to see what he likes to do once he’s given the time to play in the grass.
“We have to evaluate what kind of horse he wants to be,” Jim Hooper said.
"Mac" might end up teaching new riders or doing dressage.
“This isn’t his permanent home,” Hooper said. “We’ll match him once we see what he wants.”
The Hoopers take in racehorses to teach them how to retire though their nonprofit, Inherit the Gold Foundation. They have one other retired racehorse right now, who will be a harder fit for his permanent home, because he can’t do jumps.
Each horse costs $500 a month. The foundation is the primary fundraising arm for the effort.
Jim Hooper wants to get assistance from NYRA, but his farm is too small.
“My biggest goal is to get with NYRA and the thoroughbred retirement program,” he said. “I want to get them to do something with small farms. If you don’t have a large farm and take six horses, there’s nothing for you.”
The farm is also home to Adirondack Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, where a licensed social worker uses horses to help her clients learn self-regulation tools. Horses react when people around them are tense, and they calm down when the people calm down.
“They give a lot of feedback,” said social worker Shannon Brock. “They give cues. If the person comes in a little anxious and the horse is a little antsy, then you work on your breathing. You take a deep breath and then the horse takes a nice deep breath.”
The horses are also a powerful way for people to regain the ability to trust.
“People get to learn how to trust something that could hurt them and chooses not to,” she said.
The racehorses aren’t generally suitable as therapy horses. But they are good companions as the racehorse joins the group and learns how to live a laid-back life.
Jim Hooper surveyed Macagona a few days after the horse arrived and noted how relaxed the horse seemed to be already.
“He is now happily in retirement,” Hooper said.
