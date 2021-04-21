'Mac' finds a home: Aging racehorse moves to new pastures at small farm in Moreau

The Hoopers take in racehorses to teach them how to retire though their nonprofit, Inherit the Gold Foundation. They have one other retired racehorse right now, who will be a harder fit for his permanent home, because he can’t do jumps.

Each horse costs $500 a month. The foundation is the primary fundraising arm for the effort.

Jim Hooper wants to get assistance from NYRA, but his farm is too small.

“My biggest goal is to get with NYRA and the thoroughbred retirement program,” he said. “I want to get them to do something with small farms. If you don’t have a large farm and take six horses, there’s nothing for you.”

The farm is also home to Adirondack Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, where a licensed social worker uses horses to help her clients learn self-regulation tools. Horses react when people around them are tense, and they calm down when the people calm down.

“They give a lot of feedback,” said social worker Shannon Brock. “They give cues. If the person comes in a little anxious and the horse is a little antsy, then you work on your breathing. You take a deep breath and then the horse takes a nice deep breath.”

The horses are also a powerful way for people to regain the ability to trust.