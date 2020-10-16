Luzerne Music Center receives $500,000 gift from famous songwriter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite his success as a songwriter, Lawrence originally studied medicine and became a podiatrist at the behest of his parents. He would leave the field not long after entering it in order to pursue a career in music.

Born in Brooklyn in 1912, Lawrence served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, where he organized service bands to entertain troops throughout Europe, according to his biography on the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s website.

After his time in the military, Lawrence began collaborating with composers and his music career took off. He is credited with writing hundreds of hit songs, despite not being widely known.

In addition to the monetary gift, Lawrence’s estate also donated his original manuscripts, which will be stored in the archival museum and composition studio on the Luzerne Music Center's campus.

The museum and studio are currently undergoing renovations as part of a long-planned capital project currently underway at the summer camp. Work on the project began this summer.

The Music Center is still attempting to raise funds for the construction project, which includes $1 million in infrastructure upgrades and the addition of 12 new student cabins and 18 new faculty cabins.