Luzerne-Hadley fire holding benefit for 10-year-old battling cancer

LAKE LUZERNE — The Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department will hold a benefit breakfast Sunday for a 10-year-old boy who is battling cancer.
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m. at the LHFD firehouse on Lake Avenue. It will benefit Hadley-area resident Connor Ives, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma. There will be 50/50 and gift basket raffles as well, with all proceeds going to the family to help with medical bills.
The benefit buffet costs $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for children under 12.