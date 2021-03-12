Luther Forest warehouse distribution plans moving in Malta; Plans could bring 2,500 permanent jobs

Scannell has acknowledged a supplemental environmental impact statement will be needed. Town Supervisor Darren O’Connor said the Town Board will take the next step in the environmental review process at its March 29 meeting.

“It would be nice to see this happen if we can iron out these things, and I think we can make it happen,” said O’Connor, who supports the project.

The project would be the first significant development at the tech campus since GlobalFoundries broke ground in 2009. Town officials and regional economic development officials have become concerned as what was envisioned as a computer chip manufacturing and support system complex has failed to materialize. Discussions were already underway about broadening allowed uses.

Scannell Properties has done large developments for major companies across the United States and in Europe. It is best known in the Capital Region for building the 1-million-square-foot Amazon regional distribution center in Schodack.

The land Scannell is considering includes a former General Electric rocket fuel and Wright-Malta weapons testing site, which was active from just after World War II until the 1990s. That work polluted groundwater, but the site has been through a federally supervised environmental cleanup. Any new buildings would be on public water and sewer.