The regional Lungevity Foundation will hold its annual "Breathe Deep" fundraiser to benefit lung cancer research next month in Colonie.
The foundation's yearly 5K run/walk will be held Sunday Sept. 22 at The Crossings in Loudonville.
The walk/run begins at 10 a.m., with a program on lung cancer awareness beginning just before the walk at 9:30 a.m. There will be silent auctions and refreshments as well.
Although lung cancer is the number one cancer killer — the disease kills more people than colorectal, breast and pancreatic cancers combined — it receives about 6 percent of federal research funding. As a result, the five-year survival rate is only 17 percent, versus 89 percent for breast cancer, 65 percent for colorectal cancer and 99 percent for prostate cancer.
The donated funds from Breathe Deep Albany will support the most promising research into early detection and more effective treatments.
Registration is open, and participants can sign up and get more information at www.lungevity.org/albany. The event costs $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for youths and is free for lung cancer survivors.
All participants receive a T-shirt and will be able to enjoy activities such as music, raffles and a silent auction.
