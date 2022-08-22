'Lucky 2' book written by Fort Edward native

Lucky’s got more adventures ahead.

Fort Edward native Eileen Doyon turned the true story about a wounded veteran, her service dog and a puppy named Lucky into a children’s book titled “Lucky … Little Guy, BIG Mission,” which came out in the fall of 2020.

In about a month, the sequel “Lucky 2” will be published.

“It’s a teaching tool that teaches kids to dream, to think big and that you have to work really, really hard to achieve a goal,” said Doyon, who now lives in New Hampshire.

The "Lucky" books tell the story of a puppy born with an unusual front leg. Sled hockey player Christy Gardner, who had lost both her legs serving in the Army, was training puppies to become therapy dogs, and trained Lucky to be a therapy dog.

Gardner’s service dog Moxie acts as Lucky’s mentor in the books.

“We all in life have heroes or people that we look up to in life, during situations,” Doyon said. “We always have that person that kind of has our back. And Moxie definitely was that for Lucky.”

Unfortunately, Moxie was put down a few months ago due to cancer, but still plays prominently in the second book, which is dedicated to her. The second book also introduces Gardner’s new service dog, Doug.

“We all have that Moxie, and I just feel that kids really get something out of that,” Doyon said. “Because I feel like kids growing up, they have their people that they look up to, as well as individuals that they feel always have their back and can trust them.”

The second book will be available on Amazon, but pre-sale orders can be placed at https://unforgettablefacesandstories.com/luckylittle-guy. Proceeds from the book will go to Gardner’s organization called Mission Working Dogs, a nonprofit founded in July 2020 that trains service and therapy dogs.

A team in Nashville is currently writing a theme song to accompany the “Lucky” books. Doyon’s ultimate goal is to turn “Lucky” into an animated film.

Doyon is already writing the third “Lucky” book that will teach kids the importance of charity.

“We as adults needs to think about charity, too,” Doyon said. “We spend a life getting things and realize that our purpose in life is giving things.”