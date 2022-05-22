Love on the locks: 'The Girl on the Barge' silent movie filmed in and around Whitehall

WHITEHALL

In May 1928, a barge loaded with 100 tons of soft coal made its way from Fort Edward to Whitehall, towed by the tugboat Matton of New York up the Champlain Canal.

The barge anchored at the terminal dock in Whitehall, where it waited to be used as a prop in a big Hollywood movie.

At the same time, a film crew from Universal Pictures hopped aboard a Delaware and Hudson Railroad car and rode across the country to Glens Falls.

The crew was in the area to make a photoplay called “The Girl on the Barge,” directed by Edward Sloman and starring Jean Hersholt, Malcolm McGregor and green-eyed Sally O’Neil, dubbed one of Hollywood’s “cutest flappers.” Released during the transition to talkies, the production was a silent film, but with some talking sequences.

While the storyline is set on the Erie Canal, the film was actually shot on the Champlain Canal in Whitehall as the Erie Canal looked too modern and commercialized for the storyline.

The Whitehall Historical Society recently shared information about the long-lost movie on its Facebook page. No one seems to be able to locate the flick.

“We’ve checked,” said historian Gary Hart. “There’s no known copies of it existing.”

“The Girl on the Barge” depicts the story of the daughter of a brutal barge captain played by Jean Hersholt. In the film, O’Neil falls in love with a character played by Malcolm McGregor, who is the first mate on another barge plying the canal.

The film was based on a short story, “The Girl on the Barge,” by Rupert Hughes in Hearst’s International Cosmopolitan published in October 1927.

The crew started shooting scenes on May 25, 1928, at Lock 7 on the Champlain Canal in the village of Fort Edward and at the barge canal terminal before making its way up to Whitehall.

“Photographically speaking it would be impossible to find better locations for the picture than along the Champlain division of the canal,” according to an article published in The Post-Star on May 25, 1928.

Members of the cast and crew stayed at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls during the month-long movie shoot.

“Jean Hersholt, who has removed his moustache in order that his makeup in the role of the barge captain might be more complete, was not recognized when he stepped up to The Queensbury desk for his room key,” according to a May 26, 1928, Post-Star story.

Hersholt, sporting a fake beard and fake hair and dressed like a barge captain, “was informed that the hotel was full and that there was not another room available.”

Two carloads of equipment were unloaded at the terminal building of the canal in Whitehall, but the first day of filming was mired by “lack of sunlight and poor light conditions,” according to the same article.

The crew shot few scenes the first weekend due to the cloudy weather. There were several night scenes filmed with the use of heavy powered lights that “make the night as bright as a sunshine day,” according to a Rutland Daily Herald article from May 28, 1928.

“Lights of 2,000 candle power to 20,000 candle power will produce this effect,” the article explains, adding that some street scenes were shot on Main and Bellamy streets in Whitehall.

Unfortunately, the rainy and cloudy weather persisted over the weekend.

But that didn’t stop several hundred people from Glens Falls, Whitehall and surrounding areas from lining the towpath of the Champlain Canal near the Manville waste-weir to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars throwing punches in a much-anticipated fight scene.

“Hersholt as the heavy drinking barge captain engages in a thrilling fistic encounter with McGregor, who is cast as the first mate on one of the barges,” according to a May 28, 1928 Post-Star article. “According to the story, McGregor is apprehended in the act of making love to Sally O’Neil, daughter of the barge captain. The fight ensues and McGregor emerges second best. But as the picture goes on, McGregor, like all heroes of fiction, bests the villain in another encounter.”

Still plagued by poor weather, filming continued into the month of June, including several scenes on the rocks under the bridge between Glens Falls and South Glens Falls known as Cooper’s Cave.

A June 12, 1928, Post-Star story reported that O’Neil was slightly injured when she was pushed through a plate glass window on North Main Street in Whitehall during the filming of fight scenes between Hersholt and McGregor.

“Miss O’Neil suffered lacerations of her hip and left arm,” the article explains. “Her injuries will not interfere with her regular appearance in the scenes.”

Dr. Leslie A. White of Whitehall dressed her injuries, and O’Neil went back to work.

The leading lady was actually “discovered” by actor Marshall Neilan, who was struck by her dancing at Cocoanut Grove, a nightclub inside the Ambassador Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. He gave her a screen test and signed her for a long-term contract, according to the June 12 article.

O’Neil, who grew up in an Irish-American family in New Jersey, was the sister of actress Molly O’Day.

“The selection of Sally O’Neil for this role is largely due to Jean Hersholt who plays the leading role,” the article explains. “He played with her in ‘The Battle of the Sexes’ and was so impressed with her ability that he brought her to Edward Sloman who was at his wit’s end for just the proper type. The Universal tests were so good that the studio signed her up on an option for three other pictures.”

A June 19, 1928, article in the Whitehall Chronicle, describes O’Neil as a “game little mite.”

“Sally has met with all sorts of encounters that has required a lot of nerve and pluck, and she has an abundance of both,” the article states. “No matter how trying the situations may have been, no matter what Director Sloman has called upon her to do, she has done it all without even the slightest whimper, and not only that, but when Sally finishes a scene, if it is following a plunge into the cold waters of the barge canal or sitting in the cold, hours at a time clad only in a short-sleeve gingham dress, she comes through each scene with a happy smile and a witticism that endears one to the clever little woman.”

The writer of the article stood in the cold for hours bundled up during the night scenes.

“But folks,” the writer says, “when you are occupying a cushioned seat in a theatre and gazing upon ‘The Girl on the Barge,’ just remember, if you can, that when you see Sally in her night scene sitting on the stern of the barge and wearing only a lightweight dress with short sleeves and lightweight stockings that the cameraman, the director, and everybody except Sally, were wearing heavy topcoats and collars turned up.”

O’Neil was friendly with the local children and knew many of them by name, the writer pointed out.

Hersholt spent his downtime talking with everyone and smoking a great big cigar.

Born in Copenhagen and educated in Denmark, Hersholt became famous as soon as he arrived in America as an actor, director, comedian and dramatic actor. He hit stardom in 1925 when he starred in Don Marquis’ famous play, “The Old Sock.”

Hersholt’s wife, Jean, made a surprise visit to the area and stayed at The Queensbury Hotel. She visited her husband while he filmed love scenes with O’Neil at Lock 11 in Fort Ann.

The New Jersey native and Yale-educated McGregor became a full-fledged actor after his debut as a juvenile lead in “All the Brothers Were Valiant.”

“There has never been any attempt on the part of the cast to try and avoid the crowds, and it has always been their aim, since coming to town, to keep where they could be seen, for as Sally O’Neil told the writer, ‘Whitehallers are only human and so are we,’” the article states.

Near the end of filming, cast members including O’Neil, McGregor, Hersholt and director Sloman judged the “Miss Glens Falls” beauty pageant at The Rialto Theatre in Glens Falls. Miss Rose McLaren of Hudson Falls won the title.

Universal Pictures used more than 60,000 feet of film during its month-long shoot on the Champlain Canal.

The cast and crew left Whitehall in late June, as reported in a Whitehall Times article on June 26, 1928. The cast and crew took the 12:35 afternoon train bound south for Long Island, where the picture would be completed at the Famous Players studio at Astoria.

“Gradually the engine gained speed and trailing its long line of cars, soon it was only a fade-out in the distance,” the article states, “but in the wake of that train only pleasant memories were left.”

That week, The Whitehall Times published a special edition all about the movie. The special edition was to be sent to motion picture companies around the country.

In mid-July 1928, the barge of coal belonging to the Griffin Lumber company used during filming returned to Hudson Falls from Long Island, where the final pictures were taken.

Universal Pictures released the film on Feb. 3, 1929.

Universal had a three-tiered rating system for its motion picture productions, according to information provided by the Whitehall Historical Society. Low-budget films were labeled as “Red Feather,” while mainstream pictures were categorized as “Bluebird.”

The third and most prestigious category was called “Jewel,” and films of such quality were expected to draw the highest ticket prices, according to the historical society. “The Girl on the Barge” was a “Jewel” production.

Officials at the Capitol Theatre in Whitehall made arrangements for a three-night showing. The theater was packed at every performance, including two matinees that drew capacity audiences. The film also premiered in late February at the State Theatre in Glens Falls.

Whitehall residents who saw the movie caught familiar glimpses of the chimney at the new mill, the old mill, the Comstock locks and scenes shot near the Weeks Building.

Edward Francis Layden, 1-year-old son of Judge and Mrs. Leon M. Layden, was featured in some scenes.

“Everybody wanted to see Whitehall’s motion picture,” the newspaper reported, “and everybody did.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.