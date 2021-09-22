Love of others: Post-Star honors area's best at 20 Under 40 event

QUEENSBURY — A wide array of professions were represented at The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards ceremony on Wednesday, but recipients shared a bond: A deep love for their community and a passion to help others.

Recipients of the award, along with family and friends, gathered at Adirondack Hall on the campus of SUNY Adirondack for a socially distanced luncheon — the first in-person event hosted by the newspaper in more than a year, because of the pandemic.

Greg Seeley, a patrol officer with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, was among the honorees.

He said he was honored to be recognized, adding that the list of recipients, which included entrepreneurs, lawyers, event planners and engineers, among others — spoke to how vibrant the community is.

“It’s amazing to be in the same room as some of these people,” Seeley said.

Seeley, a Warrensburg resident who was selected by readers of The Post-Star, said he was “shocked” to have been nominated, but his wife, Samantha, and mother, Suzanne Glebus, said he is more than deserving.