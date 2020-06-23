Lottery ticket worth $10,686 sold at Queensbury store

QUEENSBURY — Someone got lucky at Cobble Pond Farms.
The small convenience store at 532 Aviation Road in Queensbury sold a winning Take 5 lottery ticket on Sunday.
The buyer won the top prize of $10,686 before taxes.
Four people throughout the state bought top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets on Sunday. The other three winners bought their tickets in Riverhead, Amityville and Brooklyn.
Tickets can be cashed within one year of purchase.
Drawings for Take 5 happen every day at 11:21 p.m.
