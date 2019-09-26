QUEENSBURY — The recycling company owner whose higher bid to buy the Warren County-owned building he has rented for 8 years was rejected last week says he plans a legal challenge of the sale.
Gary Finger, owner of D&G Recycling, said he has hired legal counsel, because he believes the county Board of Supervisors wrongly dismissed his higher bid for the Lower Warren Street property. He is currently leasing the property for his recycling business.
Finger offered $501,000, while Perkins Recycling of Queensbury offered $450,000. County supervisors accepted Perkins' bid, because Finger indicated he would have to obtain financing for the purchase, while Perkins indicated last week it had cash available for closing.
Finger said his bid should not have been tossed out, because the request for proposal requires cash at closing, but there was no other deadline. He said he could have had a commitment from his bank for the money in less than a week, which was long before the sale could have closed.
He said he believes county leaders had predetermined that Perkins was their desired buyer, for reasons that he questioned. He said county taxpayers should be angry their representatives took $51,000 less for county property than they could have gotten.
"I'm working with my lawyer and we are looking at our options as far as a challenge," he said.
Further muddying the situation is that one supervisor who advocated for selling to Perkins is a former brother-in-law of Perkins' owner, Robert Perkins. Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond did not reveal that relationship during the Facilities Committee meeting where he spoke, and he voted for the sale to Perkins at both the Facilities Committee and full Board of Supervisors.
A number of supervisors on the committee said this week they were not aware Diamond had a prior familial relationship with Perkins, although they didn't think that would have affected their votes.
Diamond said Wednesday his relationship to Perkins did not affect his vote. And he said Finger had multiple opportunities to buy the property in recent years, but declined to do so.
"If he came to the meeting with a check, he would have gotten the property," Diamond said.
Finger said he was aware of Diamond's relationship to Perkins, but he had no comment about it. Perkins did not return a phone call about the situation.
County Administrator Ryan Moore, who said he was not aware of Diamond's relationship to Perkins, said the board was correct in determining that Finger's bid was "not responsive," because a cash sale was sought, and D&G did not have access to immediate cash.
The county board's Facilities Committee approved the sale on Sept. 19, but several supervisors were apprehensive about not taking the higher deal.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett and Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Bill Loeb advocated for giving Finger a few days to get a funding commitment letter, but the majority of the committee voted instead to accept the bidder with cash in hand.
And county Attorney Mary Kissane cautioned the board against mischaracterizing Finger's bid as "not responsive" to the county's request for bidders during the Sept. 19 Facilities Committee meeting.
"He could get the cash before closing, and still be responsive. I want to be very careful about saying he's not responsive," Kissane said. "If we say he's not responsive and he is, we can be sued for that."
Kissane said it would take two to three weeks to close on the sale, but D&G has a lease for the building through the end of October so he cannot be made to vacate the property before then.
Moore indicated at the meeting that the county wanted to make the sale "quickly," but did not explain why there was a rush. He later said the rush was to get funding to move along the process of putting up a new building at the county Municipal Center for county emergency vehicles.
The sale was approved at a special committee meeting that was held the day before the regular full Board of Supervisors meeting, just weeks after the board agreed to a new six-month lease with D&G.
Perkins, which had rented the property before D&G, was in a situation where its site on Corinth Road in Queensbury is being sold, Diamond said at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough questioned why the county was selling the property at all, at a price that was $215,000 below the assessed value, when it could continue to bring in revenue.
