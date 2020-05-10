Loon Lake boat launch to open for season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — The Loon Lake boat launch will open to the public on Friday for the weekend, town officials announced on Saturday.

The boat launch will be open Friday through Sunday, then it will be closed until May 22, where it will reopen for the remainder of the season.

The hours of operations will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a gate will restrict access prior to and after these times.

For any questions, please contact Town Hall at 518-494-2711.

