Loon Lake boat launch to open for season
0 comments

Loon Lake boat launch to open for season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — The Loon Lake boat launch will open to the public on Friday for the weekend, town officials announced on Saturday.

The boat launch will be open Friday through Sunday, then it will be closed until May 22, where it will reopen for the remainder of the season.

The hours of operations will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a gate will restrict access prior to and after these times.

For any questions, please contact Town Hall at 518-494-2711.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News