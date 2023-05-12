Hold off on plans to take mom on Loon Lake from the town boat launch this weekend.

The Town of Chester this week announced that the Loon Lake Boat Launch opening is being delayed until May 24 because of ongoing dam maintenance work.

The town had initially projected the boat launch opening for Mothers Day, May 14. In April, it announced a a delay in raising the level of Loon Lake because of the dam maintenance work scheduled for the first week in May.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation," a town news release said.