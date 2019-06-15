SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The longtime executive director of the Glens Falls Area Youth Center passed away on Thursday.
Congdon, 60, of South Glens Falls dedicated his life to helping youths as a director of the youth center for more than 35 years. His brother, Bob, was also an integral part of the center before retiring in recent years.
The center celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 and has helped many kids in need grow and thrive. The center has also been a regular beneficiary of the South High Marathon Dance.
Congdon battled health issues undergoing quadruple bypass surgery in 2009 following a series of heart attacks and lost both of his legs to diabetes.
A fundraiser was held in 2015 to make his home handicap-accessible and install a new bathroom. The fundraiser raised about $30,000 with a match by a New York City-based foundation, Friends of Matt Congdon, which totaled $60,000 for the youth center.
Congdon's daughter Molly took to his Facebook on Saturday to announce plans for services and to thank the community for their well wishes.
Others left thoughtful messages summing up what Congdon meant to their lives.
David Michael Jr Lebrun wrote: "You were one of the biggest influences in my life and I can say I wouldn't be where I am without you. I have never cried so hard in disbelief. I can’t imagine what Molly Hunsdon and the family are going through. Please know, I will do anything I can to help. You inspired so many people Matt Congdon! I will make you proud with what I achieve in life and I know you will be right there with me to help!"
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 21, at St. Mary's Church in South Glens Falls.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home at 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Glens Falls Area Youth Center, P.O. Box 469, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Matt.
