SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A fire at the Clearview Motel has reignited a community discussion about whether the motel should be allowed to rent to guests who live there for years.
The motel is supposed to be a temporary living place — not an apartment building. But there are 51 rooms for those who pay weekly, and 30 rooms for nightly guests.
Of the “weeklies,” only two rooms are vacant. In the more traditional hotel room area, there are currently 26 vacancies.
“I’d probably close the business if we didn’t have the weeklies,” said manager Helen Tiu.
Residents of the motel were horrified to hear that a law may be considered that would throw them out.
“I pay $800 a month as opposed to $1,200 (renting an apartment),” said resident Gary Straight on Tuesday. “I’ve been here a year and I plan on being here a lot longer.”
He called the motel an affordable retirement home, where his retirement income can cover all his bills and still give him enough money to maintain his car and eat out.
“A lot of people can’t afford rent and lights. And then phone, cable, garbage,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have vehicles. They can walk to stores here. Everything is included in the $800. There’s big advantages to living here.”
At least three retired veterans live at the motel as well. One veteran has lived there for 25 years.
“This is his home,” Tiu said. “I couldn’t just tell them, 'You leave.' What should they do with these people if they leave here and can’t afford an apartment?”
She used to get many residents who were placed there by Washington County Social Services. But now that motels have opened in that county, none of those residents are placed at the Clearview, she said. Now, all of her weekly guests pay their own way.
There are also no sex offenders at the motel, according to the state sex offender registry.
But when a small fire killed a resident on Saturday, village resident Brigid Martin noticed that The Post-Star reported the man had lived at the motel for four years.
Enough is enough, she said.
In a letter to Mayor Harry Gutheil, she asked why the village allows the Clearview to “convert their business into apartments for long-term residential living.”
“What are the zoning and code laws regarding that and will they ever be upgraded to match what the town has and what the people want. Is it safe to have people living there full time? Someone just died in a fire,” Martin wrote.
She asked the Village Board to discuss the matter at Wednesday’s 7 p.m. board meeting at Village Hall.
The issue has come up many times before.
In 2008, the town considered a nuisance law aimed at the Clearview.
"If someone came in and wanted to build 15 apartments in that type of structure, we wouldn't allow it," Supervisor Preston Jenkins Jr. said. "And we're letting these people rent that way."
In 2011, the town passed a local law banning motels and hotels from becoming “permanent domiciles.”
Village officials have discussed it, too, but haven’t enacted laws on the issue. The town’s law does not appear to apply to the motel since it is in the village.
Martin wants the village to pass a law.
“The village law has to be more specific about what a domicile and motel/hotel is,” Martin said. “The town did this 10 years ago. The time to take action is now, in my opinion.”
Some residents responded angrily.
“I’m not moving,” said resident Lois Perry, who has lived at the motel for four years. “Everybody knows everybody. It’s like a big family.”
And some have nowhere else to go.
Brenda Litster Clark, 53, used to work full-time at an inpatient psychiatric center. A patient there dragged her down the stairs by her hair, leaving her permanently disabled. For now, she’s on workers' compensation, which is not enough to pay for an apartment. So she moved into a Lake George motel.
“I had to move for the season, because her rates go up,” she said.
That’s when she came to the Clearview.
Her $800 monthly rent at the motel also covers heat, air conditioning, electricity, cable and phone, as well as toilet paper, garbage bags and towels. She’s still barely able to make it
“I live check to check. I’m lucky this week, I have $10 in my pocket,” she said. “I’ve had to go to food pantries. All my life I worked, I’ve never had to go to welfare. Now, this is the type of place I can afford.”
If the Village Board bans long-term residents, she said she hoped they would allow a medical or hardship exemption.
“Because where are people like me going to go?” she said. “There just isn’t any place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.