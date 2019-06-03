{{featured_button_text}}

TUPPER LAKE — A Long Lake woman and the man she allegedly stabbed were both arrested Sunday following a brawl in Tupper Lake that left a man with multiple stab wounds, State Police said in a news release.

The victim, Philip W. Mosher, 40, of Long Lake, was taken to Adirondack Medical Center for treatment of knife wounds to his back and chest that occurred at a home on Route 3 early Sunday, according to police. His condition was not available, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The woman who police believe stabbed him, Kimberly L. Watson, 34, of Long Lake, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting an incident and criminal possession of a weapon, State Police said in a news release.

Mosher was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for allegedly injuring Watson's face and legs.

Watson was arraigned at the Town of Tupper Lake Court where she was remanded to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, or $5,000 bond. An order of protection was issued.

Mosher was released pending prosecution in Tupper Lake Town Court.

