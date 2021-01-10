Long Island hiker found after search

NORTH CREEK — A woman from Long Island who went missing on a hike in North Creek on Saturday afternoon was found safe after a few hours.

Amy Mounte went alike alone while her husband and two children went skiing at the Alpine Lodge. She was last heard from at around 1:30 p.m. in a text message, according to Jonathan Trichter, a friend of the family.

The husband called the authorities at around 3:30 p.m. after not having any contact with his wife. State police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers assisted in the search.

Trichter said they narrowed it down to a few potential locations and found her car at one of the trailheads. She was located at around 7:30 p.m. and was not harmed.

“It was a rough day, a rough night, but a really happy ending,” Trichter said.

