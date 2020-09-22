Long-delayed Fowler Square apartment complex nears construction start

QUEENSBURY — Construction is about to begin at Fowler Square, more than a decade after the mixed-use development was first proposed.
The Planned Unit Development was envisioned as a “village center” with residential, office and retail space when it was approved. The proposal includes several apartment buildings, a retail building and a three-story centerpiece building with apartments and an exercise room and event space to help create a community among the renters.
There will be a total of 144 apartments, mostly spread out among many buildings of six to eight units each.
It will be at the corner of Bay Road and Blind Rock Road, across the road from SUNY Adirondack.
At a Town Board workshop Monday, the developers described some slight tweaks. Once the Town Board approves the changes, construction can finally begin.
At issue is simply the difference between conceptual plans and the final architectural design.
“There were no good provisions for mail, trash removal, a recycling center,” said Jonathan Deforest of Construction Services. “There was no provision for any kind of maintenance or grounds-maintaining facility.”
So they added a small garage in the back for mowers and other equipment, and a small building behind the proposed three-story main building for mail, garbage collection and recycling.
In addition, they added a number of doors.
“In the eight-unit buildings, it was kind of strange — garage on one side, walk around to entrance on the other side,” Deforest said. “In all reality if you’re going to come to the garage, you need a front door right there.”
The three-story building got more entrances too. Deforest said that when he studied how people would use the building, it became clear that he needed to add more ways to get in and out.
Board members seemed to accept the changes. Supervisor John Strough described them positively, saying Deforest had “fine-tuned” the project.
The owners are ready to begin construction as soon as they get final approval from the Town Board.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
