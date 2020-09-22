Long-delayed Fowler Square apartment complex nears construction start

QUEENSBURY — Construction is about to begin at Fowler Square, more than a decade after the mixed-use development was first proposed.

The Planned Unit Development was envisioned as a “village center” with residential, office and retail space when it was approved. The proposal includes several apartment buildings, a retail building and a three-story centerpiece building with apartments and an exercise room and event space to help create a community among the renters.

There will be a total of 144 apartments, mostly spread out among many buildings of six to eight units each.

It will be at the corner of Bay Road and Blind Rock Road, across the road from SUNY Adirondack.

At a Town Board workshop Monday, the developers described some slight tweaks. Once the Town Board approves the changes, construction can finally begin.

At issue is simply the difference between conceptual plans and the final architectural design.

“There were no good provisions for mail, trash removal, a recycling center,” said Jonathan Deforest of Construction Services. “There was no provision for any kind of maintenance or grounds-maintaining facility.”